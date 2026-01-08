Bradley Cooper breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Bradley Cooper has addressed speculation that he has had plastic surgery.

The A Star is Born actor, 51, appeared on the SmartLess podcast with his Is This Thing On? co-star Will Arnett, where the pair discussed rumours about Cooper's appearance.

"We keep reading people, everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery," Arnett remarked, before maintaining that Cooper has not had any procedures.

" Some people came up to me the last couple weeks and they're like, oh, you look good," Cooper added.

It comes after photographs of Cooper posing on a red carpet led fans to suggest that he'd undergone a face lift.

Defending his friend, Arnett said the "hilarious" speculation "made him mad."