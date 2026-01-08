US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has encouraged people to buy ICE officers lunch on “Law Enforcement Day” following the Minnesota shooting.

Noem appeared at a press conference on Thursday, 8 January, to speak on the current ICE operation in New York City and comment on the shooting of a woman killed by an ICE agent that occurred the day before.

The woman, later identified as Renee Nicole Good, was described by Noem as a "domestic terrorist,” Noem claimed she "weaponized her vehicle" against an ICE agent.

She then proceeded to remind the public of “Law Enforcement Day,” typically celebrated on 9 January, and encouraged civilians to thank and "do something nice" for all law enforcement.