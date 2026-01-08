Suspected burglar falls from wall after being tasered by Met Police officer

Body cam footage shows the moment a suspected burglar fell from a wall after he was tasered by a Metropolitan Police officer.

PC Liam Newman and another officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a bookmakers on 24 April, 2022 in Woodford Green. During a chase, Mr Newman tasered Leonard Sandiford whilst he was climbing over a wall in a cul-de-sac.

Mr Sandiford fell from a height of five to six feet and sustained an injury to his spinal cord, resulting in him now requiring a wheelchair.

Mr Newman is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of grievous bodily harm, which he denies.

Jurors were told the prosecution case that Newman firing the Taser in the circumstances was an unreasonable use of force and was therefore unlawful.

The trial continues.