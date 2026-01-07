Hero passerby plunges into frozen lake to save dog walker

A passerby crossed over a frozen lake to save a dog walker who became stuck under the ice after losing their dog.

Footage shows an individual traversing the frozen lake in Epping Forest on Sunday (4 January), before he fell into the icy-cold water himself. Despite also becoming submerged, he managed to pull himself out before assisting the dog walker.

The rescue was captured by Chingford resident Ozgur Ontas, who said the pair were in the water for at least 10 minutes before getting out.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene who treated both men, before one was sent to hospital. The dog was safely reunited with its owners, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said.