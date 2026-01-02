Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Superfan Will Ferrell dons referee outfit as he attends Los Angeles Kings game

Hollywood star shows up in full referee gear at ice hockey game
  • Hollywood star Will Ferrell attended an ice hockey game in Los Angeles dressed in full referee gear.
  • The actor, a long-time fan of the Los Angeles Kings, was seen behind the glass calling out penalties.
  • The game, held on 1 January at the Crypto.com Arena, featured the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Los Angeles Kings.
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning emerged victorious, defeating the Los Angeles Kings with a score of 5-3.
  • This appearance follows a previous occasion last year when Ferrell wore his Buddy the Elf costume to a Kings game.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in