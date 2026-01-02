Hollywood star shows up in full referee gear at ice hockey game

A Hollywood star made an appearance at an ice hockey game in Los Angeles dressed in full referee gear.

On Thursday (1 January), the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings faced off at the Crypto.com Arena, with the former beating the latter 5-3.

Sitting behind the glass was Will Ferrell, a longtime fan of the Kings, who called out penalties as he wore a black and white striped shirt and a black helmet.

Last year, during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ferrel donned his signature Buddy the Elf costume from 2003’s Elf as he sat in his season ticket spot.