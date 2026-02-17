Alison Hammond has recalled a traumatising moment with her son which “still haunts her”.

During a segment on This Morning on Tuesday (17 February), the panel discussed Rupert Grint’s description of parenthood as sometimes “isolating”.

The presenter agreed with Grint, sharing a story from her time as a young mother. “I was traumatised when my little Aidan was on the bed. I quickly popped to the bathroom for something, came back and he'd fallen off.”

She said she was “absolutely traumatised” when she saw Aidan, now 21, on the floor, though quickly stressed that he was absolutely fine.

Hammond also went on to praise Grint for his candid comments on parenthood, which she said could make other struggling parents realise “they’re not the only one”.