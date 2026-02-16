Struggling to get to sleep after waking up in the middle of the night? A doctor has shared an alternative to counting sheep that should send you straight back to sleep.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (13 February), Dr Amir Khan encouraged those having troubles with sleeping to try cognitive shuffling, a mental technique designed to disengage the brain.

Explaining the technique, which involves listing mundane words, Dr Khan said the trick “invites the brain to go into sleep mode”.

He said the technique is “really worth a go” but encouraged those who are having persistent problems to speak to their GP.