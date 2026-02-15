Crime 101 cast reveal who would pull off the perfect heist

They may be starring in Crime 101, but how well do the cast of this thriller think they and their co-stars would fare in pulling off a flawless heist?

Bart Layton’s new movie, which stars Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan, follows an elusive thief (Hemsworth) eyeing his final score when he crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker (Berry) who is facing her own crossroads.

Speaking to the film’s cast and crew at the London premiere, The Independent discovered who would commit a perfect caper and who would get caught straight away.