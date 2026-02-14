An expletive-filled exchange between the Sweden and Canada curling teams has gone viral after the usually sedate sport was rocked by allegations of cheating during a match at the Winter Olympics.

Sweden had lodged a complaint alleging a member of the Canadian team had been ‘double-touching’ - subtly course-correcting a curling stone after it had already been released.

Increasingly fraught tensions spilled over into a slanging match, with Canada's Marc Kennedy repeatedly telling Sweden's Oskar Eriksson to “f*** off”

Kennedy was later given a warning for foul language, with Canada going on to win the game 8-6.