Diner caught sprinkling armpit hair into food ‘in attempt to get free meal’

A diner at an upscale Sydney-restaurant was caught sprinkling his own armpit hair into his steak dinner in an apparent attempt to dodge footing the £300 bill.

CCTV captured the diner pulling hair from both armpits and apparently comparing them, before carefully placing a strand onto his plate at the Pony Dining The Rocks restaurant in Australian tourist hotspot Sydney Harbour.

The man, who was joined by his family of six, allegedly then left without paying after confronting the head chef, having ordered the restaurant’s most expensive items including a sizeable tomahawk steak.

Staff at Pony Dining posted the footage on social media where other restaurant owners in the area soon responded with their own stories of being hustled by the same culprits, with one alleging the man left without paying after claiming to have found a small rock in his food - which he was later seen pulling from his shoe.