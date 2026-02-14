The Masked Singer UK 2026 ended with a jaw-dropping final reveal. Hidden beneath the shimmering, jewel toned ‘Moth’ costume was Keisha Buchanan, the Sugababes singer and songwriter, who secured victory after weeks of intrigue.

Earlier in the episode, ‘Toastie’ became the first contestant to be uncovered, revealed as soul diva and presenter Mica Paris. ‘Conkers’ followed, unmasked as television favourite Ben Shephard.

Judge Jonathan Ross appeared astonished after incorrectly guessing Jamelia, while Maya Jama reacted emotionally to Moth’s reveal. “Oh my God, I'm so happy. It's really you,” she said. “Because the way I've been convinced for weeks, it would've been so embarrassing.”