Winter Olympics athletes villages run out of 10,000 condoms after three days

Athletes at the Winter Olympics have been promised more condoms after the original supply of 10,000 ran out in record-breaking time.

Free supplies ran out after just three days, one anonymous competitor told La Stampa. In response, the Olympics organising committee confirmed numbers were “temporarily depleted due to higher-than-anticipated demand”, but more would be coming across the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Condoms are traditionally distributed to athletes at every Olympic games, however, in much higher numbers - 300,000 were given away in Paris in 2024.

”I think 10,000 have been used and there are 2,800 athletes - you can go figure,” said Olympic committee spokesman Mark Adams.