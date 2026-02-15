Masked Singer host Joel Dommett has shared the moment his two-year-old son let slip the identity of one of the show’s finalists.

Moth, Conkers and Toastie battled it out to be crowned the show’s winner on Saturday night’s final, with Moth - revealed to be Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan - taking the 2026 title.

Taking to Instagram, Dommett revealed he had previously shared the the identity of second-placed Conkers, presenter Ben Shephard, with his son Wilde - who then spilled the beans while being put to bed.

“Ben Shephard is Conker,” the toddler is caught on CCTV saying, with Joel replying: “Don’t tell anybody else, OK?”