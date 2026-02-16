Trump ally confronted over why his campaign spent $187,000 on copies of own book

A Donald Trump ally was challenged on why he decided to spend $187,000 of campaign donations on copies of his own book.

Appearing on NewsNation Prime, Mike Lindell was asked whether it was a “wise use of campaign spending” to purchase thousands of copies of his memoir From Crack Addict to CEO.

Lindell, who is running for the governor of Minnesota, said that he has been handing out copies of his book instead of flyers as they “got them for a very good price”.

“This is my memoir, this is my autobiography, and showing these people who I am,” he said, before saying he plans to continue spending more campaign money on purchasing his own book.