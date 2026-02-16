Shipwrecked sailor and his dog airlifted to safety after crashing into rocks

This is the moment that a shipwrecked sailor and his dog were rescued after their boat ran aground in South Carolina.

Footage released by the US Coast Guard Southeast on Friday (13 February) shows military personnel lowering themselves onto the stranded vessel from a helicopter after receiving a distress call.

The sailor and his pet were both lifted off the wrecked 37-foot vessel’s deck to safety. No injuries were reported.

“Running aground can quickly become dangerous, especially near rocks and shifting conditions,” Lt. Josh Hamilton, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah pilot, said.

“We encourage all boaters to carry proper communication equipment and continuously monitor Channel 16 so we can respond without delay when every second counts.”