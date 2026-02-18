Greggs’ ‘most prolific’ thief caught stealing nearly £2,000 of food in plain sight

A serial Greggs thief nicknamed “Hamster” by staff was caught on CCTV stealing almost £2,000 worth of food during a six-week spree.

Adam Gosling, 39, was spared jail after admitting to stealing from a branch of the bakery chain in Greenford, west London, 38 times between 30 December 2025 and 10 February.

Prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (17 February) that Gosling’s thefts amounted to £1,817.50.

Police community support officer James Tupman said Gosling became the “most prolific” thief.

Gosling, who the court heard is currently homeless, pleaded guilty to 38 counts of theft from a shop. He was sentenced to four months, suspended for one year.