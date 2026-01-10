Amy Schumer shares parenting rules for raising young son Gene

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed she never lets her son play with her phone or watch YouTube, as she joined Oprah Winfrey to discuss the importance of limiting children’s screen time.

Schumer expressed how she wants her six-year-old son Gene to have a play-based childhood, which experts say is essential to youth development.

Appearing on the Oprah Daily show, the comedian said: “I do not let him play with my phone, ever.”

She added: “We do absolutely no YouTube, unless he is getting a hair cut.”