Five things everyone over 35 should do, according to a doctor

A doctor has shared five habits he says people over 35 should introduce to their routines to “genuinely change how they age.”

Dr Amir Khan, who is a regular contributor to Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, posted an Instagram video explaining his tips, such as getting morning light — which he says is essential to boost energy and improve sleep.

His advice also includes checking your blood pressure once a month at home, as it “creeps up quietly” as we age.