Russia demands release of Maduro and condemns US ‘crimes’ in Venezuela

Russia condemned US actions in Venezuela and urged the immediate release of detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a United Nations Security Council session on Monday (5 January).

Russia’s United Nations ambassador Vasily described Mr Maduro as a “legitimately elected president” and demanded his release from US custody alongside his wife, Cilla Flores.

“ We firmly condemn the US act of armed aggression against Venezuela in breach of all international legal norms,” said Nebenzya.

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, were captured on Saturday during a US raid in Caracas.

Russia, along with China, is an unconditional ally of the Venezuelan government. Russian support has allowed the South American country to circumvent economic sanctions.