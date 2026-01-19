The Traitors’ Jade shares heartbreaking family tragedy: ‘They were both found dead’

The Traitors’ Jade Scott has shared details of a heartbreaking family tragedy as she revealed her mother and half-sister were found dead when she was a teenager.

As the final eight players were thrown a dinner party by host Claudia Winkleman, each one revealed their motivation to join the game and opened up about their lives before the show.

Explaining she would use the prize money to buy her own home, the 25-year-old PhD student spoke about a difficult period of her life after her parents’ divorce.

“My parents got divorced when I was seven,” she told the group. “My mum moved back to Hong Kong. She had a kid - in 2018 they were both found dead. I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards.”

Fellow players rallied round Jade, praising her strength, with James telling her: “You’re inspirational - incredibly brave.”