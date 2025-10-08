Doctor breaks down common side effect of using weight-loss injections

A doctor has explained the science behind one of the common side effects of using weight loss injections such as Mounjaro and Ozempic.

Hair loss is a common side effect people can experience when losing a significant amount of weight.

Medical experts believe hair loss is more often a result of the rapid weight loss triggered by the medication than the drug itself, which causes a temporary condition called telogen effluvium.

Doctor Amir Khan explains more about the condition and what can be done to help.