Masked Singer star shares video of moment family discover Emperor Penguin identity

Matt Lucas shared his family’s heartwarming reaction to his appearance onThe Masked Singer.

On Sunday (4 January), the comedian was revealed to be Emperor Penguin after performing a rendition of The Who's “Pinball Wizard” with his band the Antarctic Funkies.

The 51-year-old, who sat down with his mother and step-father to watch the episode, shared footage of the “blissfully unaware” family members reacting to his unmasking.

“I don’t believe it,” his mother cried in delight, before asking him when he filmed the show. “That’s amazing,” she repeatedly said.