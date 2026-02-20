Royal expert and friend to King Charles, Jonathan Dimbleby has explained how “it’s possible” for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be removed as eighth in line to the throne.

The former prince was arrested on Thursday (February 19th), his 66th birthday, on suspicion of alleged misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police is investigating claims that while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, he shared sensitive information with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has since been released under investigation.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Mr Dimbleby, explained how parliament has the power to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the succession to the throne.

He said: “ It can happen. I think it's sort of straining at a gnat to suggest because he's eighth in line to the throne that somehow threatens the Constitution - don't think it does.”

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.