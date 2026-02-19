This is what Donald Trump asked world leaders whilst standing on stage for a photo opportunity at his inaugural Board of Peace meeting.

On Thursday (19 February), delegates from nearly 50 countries gathered for the first Board of Peace meeting in Washington. Twenty-seven of the countries have joined the board, whilst the others came as observers.

As members gathered on stage for a picture, Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” played. “Does everybody like the music?” he asked, which was met with nods and approval. “It’s good music,” he said.

Guns N’ Roses has repeatedly voiced their opposition to the Trump administration using their music as part of their campaign.