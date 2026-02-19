A police commentator has revealed how long Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be held by police following his arrest on Thursday (19 February).

The former prince was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk over allegations of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Danny Shaw explained that the said the maximum time Mr Mountbatten-Windsor could be held for is 96 hours, though this would require multiple extensions from police and a magistrates’ court.

Most suspects are held for 12 or 24 hours and are then either charged or released pending further investigation, Shaw said.

He stressed “not to underestimate the significance” of the arrest, stating that it will allow police to seize multiple documents and carry out searches.