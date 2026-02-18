Lindsey Vonn has returned home to the United States following her horror crash at the Winter Olympics.

On 8 February, the 41-year-old American athlete suffered a leg fracture after crashing hard in the downhill event. She decided to compete despite having ruptured her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a crash in a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland last month.

In a montage posted on Instagram on Tuesday (17 February), the skiing legend can be seen being lifted out of the hospital in Italy by a large team of medics, who transferred her onto plane back to the US.

“My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead,” she wrote.