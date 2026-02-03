Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn set to compete at Olympics despite ‘completely ruptured’ ACL

Video Player Placeholder
Lindsey Vonn airlifted off mountain after injury crash
  • Lindsey Vonn is confident she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics despite sustaining a left knee injury four days ago.
  • The injury, which occurred during a downhill crash in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, includes a ruptured ACL, bone bruising and meniscal damage.
  • After intensive physical therapy and medical consultations, Vonn skied on Tuesday with a brace, reporting her knee felt 'stable' and 'strong'.
  • The 41-year-old American, a prominent figure in the sport, is scheduled to race in the women's downhill on Sunday, with the Games commencing on Friday.
  • Vonn has a distinguished career, including three Olympic medals and a World Cup record of 12 wins in Cortina, where the women's skiing events will be held.
