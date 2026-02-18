‘We want Europe to stop sabotaging itself’: Vance slams EU security policies

JD Vance criticized European nations for "doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves", in a Fox News interview on Tuesday (17 February).

The US vice president specifically targeted their defense spending and economic stagnation. " We want Europe to thrive, and we want Europe to succeed", he said.

Building on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Munich speech, which emphasized that U.S. and European destinies remain "intertwined", Vance insisted that the U.S. demand for increased military investment isn't about abandonment, but a desire for Europe to become a "vibrant economy" again.