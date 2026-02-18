Alison Hammond has paid tribute to a late Strictly Come Dancing star who supported her at a time in her life where she “really struggled”.

Robin Windsor, who was part of the BBC dancing show from 2010 to 2015, died by suicide in February 2024.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (18 February), Windsor’s former fiancé Davide Cini reflected on his ex-partner’s kindness ahead of the two-year anniversary of his death.

Hammond, who was partnered with Windsor during the 2015 Christmas special, said her time spent with the dancer were “some of the funniest and most wonderful two weeks of my life”.

She said: “I was at my biggest then and I really struggled, but I always remember the care and attention he gave me.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.