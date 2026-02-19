An anti-monarchist has given an insight into what Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time in police detention could look like after he was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday (19 February).

Speaking to The Independent, Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, said he hoped the former prince would be held in a cell when not being questioned, rather than “sitting in the constable’s office having tea”.

Mr Smith, who was detained by the Metropolitan Police on the morning of King Charles’s Coronation, described his own experience as “pretty grim”.“Not because I wish that experience on him,” he said, “but I would hope that he would be treated the same.”

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has routinely denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.