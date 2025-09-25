What is sleep paralysis and why do we get it? Doctor explains all

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night unable to move? A doctor has explained how and why this “scary” sensation can happen.

Dr Amir Khan took to Instagram on Monday (22 September) to discuss sleep paralysis, a state of being which occurs when your brain wakes up before your body does, resulting in you being termporalily being unable to speak or move.

He said that whilst the sensation can be “terrifying”, it is “harmless”, only lasting for a couple of minutes maximum.

Dr Khan said it can be linked to poor sleep, stress or irregular sleep schedules, so recommended people look after their sleep hygiene in order to reduce the chances of it happening.