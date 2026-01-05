Street vendor has miracle escape thanks to quick reflexes

A vegetable vendor had a narrow escape after a speeding car crashed into his cart in Faridabad, Haryana, on January 1. The incident occurred in a narrow lane of Sanjay Colony in Sector 23.

Local CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed. Upon hearing a horn beep, the vendor turned around, saw the car approaching at speed, and jumped away from his cart just in time to avoid being hit.

Seconds later, the car slammed into the vegetable cart with great force, scattering vegetables and broken pieces of wood.

The vendor filed a complaint at Gauchi police station, where officials said they are working to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.