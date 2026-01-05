Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump whilst accepting Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

After he thanked those who rallied behind him last year after ABC pulled his late night show off the air following comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Kimmel turned his attention to the US president.

"I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight,” he said.

He thanked the Republican “for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day”. Trump had praised the suspension of the show as “great news for America” and called Kimmel a man of “zero talent”.