Alison Hammond reflects on incredible 11-stone weight loss journey

TV presenter Alison Hammond has reflected on her health and fitness journey in a social media video montage charting her gradual transformation over recent years.

Sharing clips from different stages of her progress with her trainer, Hammond focused on consistency, support and mindset rather than quick results.

In the accompanying post, she paid tribute to the trainers who helped her along the way, writing: “Massive thank you to the incredible @ellisgatfield who started my whole fitness journey… You made my life so much easier by simple changes and kindness.”

She also thanked other trainers and gyms for their continued encouragement, describing accountability and support as key to sustaining long-term lifestyle changes.