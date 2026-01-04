In an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged government failings in vetting a controversial Egyptian activist social media and expressed regret over a post welcoming him back to Britain.

Starmer said he was “delighted” when Alaa Abd El‑Fattah, a British‑Egyptian dissident recently released from prison in Egypt, returned to the UK, but admitted he was unaware of the activist’s resurfaced historic posts, which contained inflammatory content.

Describing the episode as a system failure, Starmer backed an urgent review of procedures to prevent similar oversights.

Critics from opposition parties and community groups have challenged the government’s judgment, but Starmer insisted he remains committed to learning from the mistake and improving transparency.