Colorado deputy manages to catch runaway chickens

Watch as a police officer wrangles a flock of chickens that were running loose through a Colorado neighhborhood.

Footage shared by Douglas County Sherrif’s Office on Thursday (8 January) shows Deputy Lopez chasing the birds during a “poultry pursuit”.

After successfully collecting the missing birds, the officer can be seen putting them in the backseat of his vehicle. The owner of the chickens was asked to contact the force to be reunited with their animals.

“You truly never know what a day on patrol will bring!”, the force said as they shared the video.