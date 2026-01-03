Murdered faithful Netty was left gobsmacked on The Traitors: Uncloaked on Thursday night (2 January) when it was revealed that recently banished faithful Judy had a secret connection to fellow contestant Roxy.

Judy is Roxy’s adoptive mother and had applied for the show alongside her daughter. Despite an early slip-up in the first episode — when eagle-eyed viewers spotted Roxy accidentally calling Judy “mum” — Netty appeared completely unaware of the pair’s relationship.

“What?! You! Judy and Roxy are mother and daughter… what?” Netty exclaimed in disbelief.