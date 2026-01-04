Keir Starmer appears determined ‘I’ll be PM this time next year’

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has doubled down on his leadership, insisting he will still be in office “this time next year” despite a tough 2025 marked by sluggish economic performance and poor poll ratings.

In his first 2026 interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer dismissed internal speculation about his future, arguing that frequent changes in leadership are “not in our national interest.”

He drew contrasts with the previous Conservative government’s instability and said he was elected with a “five‑year mandate” to deliver change.

Starmer acknowledged ongoing challenges but said he intends to stay the course and be judged on results by the next election.