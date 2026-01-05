Love Island stars engaged after weeks of secrecy

A Love Island couple have revealed they are engaged after keeping it a secret for weeks.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter, who both appeared in the ITV reality show in 2023, announced on Sunday (4 January) that they became engaged last month in Tasmania, Australia.

Sharing photos of the proposal from 9 December 2025, Young said they have spent the past few weeks “celebrating with each other and Jessie’s family, just us, with no outside noise”.

He revealed that he had been planning the moment for over a year. Young said keeping the secret wasn’t easy, but stressed that “every second was worth it”.