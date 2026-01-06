Coronation Street star issues goodbye message to fans after shock show exit

Coronation Street’s Daniel Brocklebank has said goodbye to his character of Billy Mayhew following 11 years on the show, after the priest was killed off during Corriedale.

During the special crossover episode that aired on Monday (5 December), a coach being driven by Billy crashed into a car being driven by characters from Emmerdale.

The priest died after becoming trapped in the burning vehicle, with love rival Theo Silverston fastening his seatbelt and leaving him to die.

In a video message, Brocklebank gave his thanks to both the cast and crew, as well as the audience. “I will miss you all,” he said.