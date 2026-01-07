Starmer kicks off first PMQs of 2026 with Russia jibe at Reform

Sir Keir Starmer made a jab at Nigel Farage and Reform UK during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (7 January).

In his first PMQs of 2026, the prime minister said he hoped that all MPs had a merry Christmas, after the Commons broke for recess on 20 December.

He continued: “It probably feels quite a long time ago now but not for Reform of course, because today is the day that they celebrate Christmas in Russia.”

The prime minister has previously called out Mr Farage’s party for being “pro-Putin”, a claim they have denied.

In November, Nathan Gill, former Reform UK leader in Wales was jailed for 10-and-a-half years for accepting bribes from a pro-Kremlin agent.