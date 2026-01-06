Huge Hollywood star eyes up future appearance on The Celebrity Traitors

A huge Hollywood star has hinted that they are keen to appear on The Celebrity Traitors.

The first season of the star-studded version of the BBC reality series launched back in October. It immediately became a huge success, pulling in an average of 13 million viewers per episode.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 on Monday (5 January), The Night Manager actor Tom Hiddleston revealed that he is a huge fan of the show, calling it “maybe the best television I’ve ever seen”.

“The celebrity one would be amazing,” he said, before revealing whether he would rather be a traitor or a faithful.