Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s ‘not ready to let go’ of Stranger Things

A first look at an upcoming documentary into the final season of Stranger Things shows the cast becoming visibly emotional, with Millie Bobby Brown declaring that she is “not ready to let go”.

A two-minute teaser for One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 , dropping on 12 January, shows the cast and crew working on the last season of the hit Netflix show.

In one moment, the 21-year-old actor who plays Eleven appears visibly distressed during a script-read-through with Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers.

Show-runners Matt and Ross Duffer admit in the documentary that they deliberated on the fate of Brown’s character, who met an ambiguous end in the show’s finale.