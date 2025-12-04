Stranger Things cast react to huge Season 5 plot twist at table read

Watch as the cast of Stranger Things react to a huge Season 5 plot twist at a table read.

*Stranger Things Season 5 spoilers beneath*

In the final episode of Volume One, Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers discovers he has powers following his previous time spent in the Upside Down. In a tense final scene, his character kills three powerful Demogorgons before blood pours from his nose.

As the cast sat down to read the script, they reacted in shock and awe at the cliffhanger, which fans have dubbed “wild” and “mad”.