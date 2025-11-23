Terry Crews chauffeurs F1 podium in giant pink LEGO Cadillac at Las Vegas GP

At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, actor Terry Crews surprised fans by driving the top three finishers, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and George Russell, in a full-size, drivable pink 1950s Cadillac built from over 418,000 LEGO bricks.

The flamboyant homage to classic American style, unveiled in the paddock, also featured functional lights and sound.

Crews, a self-described LEGO fan, even serenaded the drivers with Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” echoing his signature moment from White Chicks.

As part of F1 and LEGO’s multi-year partnership, the event also saw LEGO botanical bouquets presented on the podium and exclusive Vegas merchandise.