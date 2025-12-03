King Charles warns of ‘threat of Russian aggression’ in state banquet speech

King Charles made a pointed reference to Vladimir Putin’s recent escalation of rhetoric against Europe during a state banquet speech, as he reaffirmed Britain’s support for Ukraine.

Addressing attendees at a state banquet held for German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Charles spoke of Britain and Germany’s “deep friendship” and “unique partnership”, pointing to the two countries’ binational bridging battalion at Minden, a key Nato asset.

“More broadly,” he added, “ the United Kingdom and Germany together stand with Ukraine, and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression.”

Earlier this week, president Putin had claimed Russia is ready to fight a war with Europe if provoked, as he accused leaders of sabotaging US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine.