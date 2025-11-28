David Beckham wows children with football skills during India visit

Sir David Beckham met with children and young people during a visit to Mumbai, India, with the charity Unicef.

The 50-year-old former Manchester United and England legend jumped at the chance to show off his footballing skills when he visited the Cooperage Football Grounds on Thursday (27 November).

The football star met children and young people from underserved communities who are being supported by the Oscar Foundation.

Sir David said he felt “humbled” by the drive and resilience of the young people he met during his first Unicef trip since he received his knighthood earlier this month.