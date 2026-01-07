Thieves were caught by a SWAT team whilst attempting to steal $100,000 in designer handbags in California.

Footage released by the Irvine Police Department shows two suspects dressed in all black scaling the wall of a building before entering and beginning to pick up various designer bags.

Whilst trying to leave, they were intercepted by heavily armed SWAT officers accompanied by police dogs. Body cam footage shows the two suspects being handcuffed before being escorted to a police vehicle.

Both were arrested and booked in Orange County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, conspiracy, vandalism and resisting arrest, whilst the handbags were returned to the store.