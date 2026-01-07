NHS urges public to ‘waddle like penguins’ to stay safe in icy weather

The NHS has recommended that Britons “waddle like a penguin” to avoid falling over on icy surfaces this winter.

The UK has seen a chilly start to the year, with multiple snow and ice warnings being issued across the nation. On Monday (5 January), the lowest temperature of the winter so far was recorded in Norfolk, at a frosty -12.5C.

To try and minimise accidents during the icy conditions, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has advised people to follow the “funny” trick for those “less steady on their feet”. Staff at the trust can be seen walking like the bird in a video demonstration.